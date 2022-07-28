Fire breaks out at Nottinghamshire County Council headquarters
By Tom Oakley and Matt Jarram
BBC News
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the headquarters of Nottinghamshire County Council.
The fire broke out on the first floor of County Hall in West Bridgford, the fire service said.
Twelve fire engines have been sent to the scene and people have been advised to avoid the area.
Council leader Ben Bradley MP confirmed everyone in the building at the time of the fire was safe.
The fire service said it expected to be at the scene for a "considerable length of time" as the first floor of the building was "very smoke logged".
The headquarters, built on the banks of the River Trent in the 1930s and opened in 1946, house the council's chamber for meetings alongside services and support offices.
It is the oldest and biggest building the council owns.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "We can confirm it's a first-floor fire at County Hall.
"We'd like to thank the fire service for the quick response to the scene.
"The priority now is undertaking the fire investigation, any updates will follow in due course."
