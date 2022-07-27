Nottinghamshire Fire Service inspection reveals improvements
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
An inspection report into Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed the service has improved since its last review.
The report, carried out by Her Majesty's Inspectorate, said the service had improved in almost all areas and rated it as good.
In 2018/19, it said the service required improvement.
A spokesperson for the service said the improvements were fantastic news.
'Positive'
The report said the service had put processes in place to ensure firefighters always had up-to-date risk information for Nottinghamshire.
They also had a well-resourced prevention department targeting those most at risk from fire.
"This cohesive approach has resulted in many more people being reached compared with our first inspection," the report said.
It also said the service had put a robust performance management framework in place.
Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, said: "Overall, I commend Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service on the clear improvements it has made since our last inspection.
"And I encourage the service to keep the momentum going with the positive changes it has made so far."
Chief fire officer Craig Parkin said: "This is fantastic news for everyone at our service and for the communities we protect and serve.
"The last inspection helped us to identify where we needed to improve and through the dedication, tenacity, and passion of my staff we've become a better service.
"Our long-term ambition is to become an outstanding fire service, and we are now working towards that."
Chair of the fire authority Michael Payne added: "This is a remarkable but incredibly well deserved outcome for the service.
"I'm so proud that we have a fire and rescue service which is effective, efficient and has amazing people working for it to make our communities safer."
