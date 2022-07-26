Former Nottingham doctors surgery could make way for flats
- Published
A former GP surgery in Nottingham could be knocked down to make way for new flats.
Bilborough Surgery, in Graylands Road, has been vacant since May 2021 after its contract was ended by the local clinical commissioning group.
Now developers have applied to demolish the building and turn the site into 15 one-bedroom flats.
Blidbros Ltd said the flats would be used by an assisted living provider to support vulnerable people.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Nottingham City Council's planning committee would decide on the application at a later date.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.