Chilwell: Missing python found in neighbours garden
An 8ft (2.4m) yellow python has been found after escaping from a Nottinghamshire home.
The snake, named Lavender, appeared in a neighbour's garden on Monday after being reported missing from a property in Blandford Road, Chilwell, on 13 July.
The disappearance had prompted a police alert.
It is thought Lavender was tempted out of her hiding place by the fall in temperature and the need to eat.
