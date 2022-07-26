Chilwell: Missing python found in neighbours garden

Police said the snake - similar in appearance to this one - was reported missing earlier this month

An 8ft (2.4m) yellow python has been found after escaping from a Nottinghamshire home.

The snake, named Lavender, appeared in a neighbour's garden on Monday after being reported missing from a property in Blandford Road, Chilwell, on 13 July.

The disappearance had prompted a police alert.

It is thought Lavender was tempted out of her hiding place by the fall in temperature and the need to eat.

