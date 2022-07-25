Line of Duty star Vicky McClure leads dementia choir at festival
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Actress Vicky McClure has made her festival debut with a choir made up of people with dementia.
The Line of Duty star set up Our Dementia Choir after her grandmother died with the condition in 2015.
They performed a half-hour set with singer Tom Grennan at Splendour in her home city on Sunday.
It was filmed by the BBC and will feature in the third series of her Our Dementia Choir documentary, which earned a Bafta TV nomination in 2020.
For the first time, the Wollaton Park festival ran for two days with Craig David, Anne-Marie and Becky Hill among those performing.
Ms McClure drew in a large crowd as she took to the stage with the choir and Brit nominee Tom Grennan.
Ahead of the performance she said: "It's a really special day today, we get a massive audience where we get to sing and share the power of music.
"And we get to share a lot of awareness for people living with dementia to show that you don't need to be defined by it.
"It's going to be joyful, it's going to be magical, I just can't believe we've got here."
The choir includes people of all ages who are living with dementia.
Ms McClure said: "It was my dream at the very beginning to make it feel young and that is because we have a lot of young members in choir and there is a lot of people living with early onset dementia at younger ages.
"There's a real stigma around dementia that it is just an old person's disease but that's not the case."
She said the Splendour performance would form the finale of the third series.
