Old Basford: Large fire at a waste collection site
- Published
Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire at a waste collection site Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been dealing with the blaze on Bulwell Lane, Old Basford, since 01:00 BST.
Police said road closures were in place along Vernon Road, Arnold Road and Bulwell Lane.
The force said disruption was expected for a number of hours and it has asked people to avoid the area.
