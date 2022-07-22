Sneinton: Second attempted murder charge after man stabbed
A woman has become the second person to be charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Nottingham.
Police went to Sneinton Dale, Sneinton, shortly before 17:00 BST on 13 July after receiving reports of a serious assault.
The victim was taken to hospital for surgery after suffering multiple stab wounds.
Anna Wolska, 38, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Nottinghamshire Police said Miran Amir, of no fixed address, is in custody and due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 15 August after being charged with the same offence.
The 23-year-old is also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place.
Det Insp Chris Berryman said: "A team of detectives has been working tirelessly on this case and this latest charge is another significant step in the investigation."
