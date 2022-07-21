Arrests after 'chop shop' and cannabis plants found in Clarborough
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a suspected 'chop shop' and hundreds of cannabis plants were discovered in a Nottinghamshire street.
The discovery was made at two neighbouring houses in Main Street, Clarborough, on Wednesday.
It came after police followed a suspected stolen car to the area, in which they found a bag full of cash and keys for multiple other vehicles.
Officers then spotted a man running into a nearby property.
When they entered, they found a suspected 'chop shop' operation - where stolen cars are stripped for parts - with three vehicles present, all suspected to be stolen.
Police said the vehicles had been taken from areas in Manchester, Bedfordshire and South Yorkshire.
Grow found
Officers then made their way into a garage at the back of the property where they stumbled across the chassis of two vehicles, which they believed had been stripped for parts.
While searching for the driver of the original vehicle, police began inspecting a neighbouring house where a man was found hiding inside and a cannabis grow, which included 200 plants.
A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and cannabis cultivation.
A 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Both men remain in custody as investigations continue.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.