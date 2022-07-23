Two-day Splendour Festival in Nottingham set to begin

By Alex Smith & Sarah Teale
BBC News

The festival is running over two days for the first time

A music festival is returning to Nottingham after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Splendour, which has been running since 2008, is being held over two days for the first time.

Richard Ashcroft and Anne-Marie are headlining the festival, which is at Wollaton Park in the city.

Nottingham-born Line of Duty star Vicky McClure will also take to the stage and perform with Our Dementia Choir alongside Tom Grennan on Sunday.

In 2019, Ms McClure presented BBC documentary Our Dementia Choir, which earned a Bafta TV nomination, and in 2021 she took part in a memory walk in Nottingham to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Her grandmother Iris died from dementia in 2015.

Nottingham singer-songwriter BEKA is set to perform on Sunday

The event has previously attracted crowds of up to 25,000.

Artists on the bill across Saturday and Sunday include Craig David, Supergrass, The Human League, Razorlight, Becky Hill and Example.

Nottingham singer-songwriter BEKA is also appearing on the main stage on Sunday.

She told the BBC: "I used to come when I was younger, it's just a vibe. I used to try and sneak in - it's nice to be coming in an official capacity.

"My mum's going to be here... she's already practicing the choreography."

Actress Vicky McClure has previously taken part in fundraising events for the Alzheimer's Society at Wollaton Park

Organiser George Akins said most of the artists booked for Saturday were the artists originally booked before Covid hit.

He added: "The array of artists is as good as it's ever been, if not better."

