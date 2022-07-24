Jonathan Van-Tam receives honorary degree at graduation ceremony

By Alex Smith
Jonathan Van-TamUniversity of Nottingham
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam was awarded the honorary degree during a graduation ceremony

England's former deputy chief medical officer has spoken of his pride after receiving an honorary degree from his university.

Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam became a household name during the pandemic for his delivery of Covid updates in frank and often light-hearted ways.

He had joined the government on secondment from the University of Nottingham in 2017.

The university gave him the accolade "in recognition of his achievements".

Prof Van-Tam, nicknamed JVT, returned to the university as pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences and was recently knighted for his public health work.

He was awarded the honorary degree during a graduation ceremony at the university on Saturday evening.

"Receiving an honorary degree is always a privilege, but to receive such an accolade from one's own university is particularly special," he said.

"I feel deeply honoured. Three generations of the Van-Tam family have passed through the university and so for me there is a very enduring bond that we have with this place."

University of Nottingham
The University of Nottingham gave him the accolade "in recognition of his achievements"

