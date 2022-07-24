Jonathan Van-Tam receives honorary degree at graduation ceremony
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
England's former deputy chief medical officer has spoken of his pride after receiving an honorary degree from his university.
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam became a household name during the pandemic for his delivery of Covid updates in frank and often light-hearted ways.
He had joined the government on secondment from the University of Nottingham in 2017.
The university gave him the accolade "in recognition of his achievements".
Prof Van-Tam, nicknamed JVT, returned to the university as pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences and was recently knighted for his public health work.
He was awarded the honorary degree during a graduation ceremony at the university on Saturday evening.
"Receiving an honorary degree is always a privilege, but to receive such an accolade from one's own university is particularly special," he said.
"I feel deeply honoured. Three generations of the Van-Tam family have passed through the university and so for me there is a very enduring bond that we have with this place."
