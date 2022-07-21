Sneinton: Firefighters tackle grass and undergrowth fire
Firefighters have tackled a grass fire in Nottingham covering an area the size of three football pitches.
The fire service said it was called to Edale Road in Sneinton at about 22:20 BST on Wednesday.
Crews from London Road and Carlton fire stations were sent to the blaze, which involved about 20,000 sq metres of grass and undergrowth.
Smoke could be seen billowing from behind a number of properties in the area.
A fire service spokesperson said crews made the area safe and left the scene just before midnight.
