Edwinstowe: Ukrainian refugee 'lost everything' after fleeing
By Sonia Kataria & Jeremy Ball
BBC News
- Published
A Ukrainian refugee has described the trauma of losing her father on the front line two weeks after arriving in the UK.
Anastasiia Chernik was forced to flee her home in Kyiv in April following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
She arrived in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, to live with her mother and British stepfather.
The 21-year-old said although she was struggling with her loss, she was "very proud" of her father.
Miss Chernik, who managed a beauty salon in Ukraine's capital, said she "lost everything in one moment" when she fled.
"I had an amazing life honestly," she said.
"I had my flat, a lot of friends, a good job, my university. I had everything a person can have at 21 years old."
Her stepfather Dave Helley, who married her mother Yelyzaveta, two years ago, said Miss Chernik's father was "lost in action" defending Ukraine in May.
"I got a phone call from her mother crying down the telephone," he said. "It was horrific really."
"I wanted him to see how I will get married, my child," said Miss Chernik.
"It's very hard for me. I didn't expect it.
"He was healthy, he was good and just because of the war in one moment and a person dies."
Miss Chernik said she could now finally try to rebuild her life after receiving her British Residence Permit after 10 weeks.
She added although the wait for the card was a "huge problem" - as she needed it to apply for jobs or a university grant - she was grateful for the kindness people have shown and happy she was safe.
