Mansfield: ‘Callous’ man who set fire in family home jailed
An arsonist deliberately set fire to a woman's house while she was still inside with her two daughters.
Danny Fretwell started the blaze in Mansfield on 13 October 2021, after an argument, Nottinghamshire Police said.
After lighting a bag of the woman's clothes, the 25-year-old stayed to watch them burn before leaving without raising the alarm, the force added.
He admitted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered and was jailed for three years.
After Fretwell showed up at the woman's home drunk, she took her daughters, aged nine and 14, out of harm's way and left him downstairs on his own, officers said.
In retaliation, Fretwell collected her clothes in a plastic bag before setting it alight - causing £20,000 of damage.
He left after waiting for 10 minutes to watch them burn, the force said.
The family managed to escape from the house uninjured and called the emergency services.
Fretwell, of Griffin Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
'Inexcusable offence'
Det Con Christophe Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Fretwell's callous actions that night were absolutely despicable.
"It is sickening to think that he would not only set the fire but also deliberately put his victim and her two children at even further risk by fleeing the house without saying a word.
"Thankfully, nobody was injured, although the blaze did cause considerable damage to the house, while I have no doubt that it will have also left a mark on the family from an emotional standpoint too."
