Disruption as Nottingham trams cancelled for heatwave repairs
Commuters have been told to expect "significant" disruption on Nottingham's tram network as services have been cancelled for heatwave repairs.
Operator NET said there will be no services between the Royal Centre and the railway station on Wednesday.
A number of trams are awaiting repairs following the extreme heat yesterday.
Temperatures reached 39C in parts of Nottinghamshire yesterday amid a red weather warning for extreme heat.
NET said both lines were affected and advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys, adding it expects "significant traffic disruption".
A spokesman said: "As we recover from yesterday's extreme heat, we have a number of trams out of action awaiting repair.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
