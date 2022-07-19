Blidworth forest fire tackled by 15 crews

Blidworth fireLisa Allison
A large amount of smoke could be seen emerging from the scene

Firefighters have been dealing with a large forest fire in Nottinghamshire.

The county's fire and rescue service said it was called out to the blaze in Blidworth Lane, Blidworth, at about 13:35 BST.

About 15 crews have been sent to the scene, as temperatures across the region continue to climb.

A large smoke plume could be seen rising from the area but the fire service has said there have been no reports of any injuries.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics