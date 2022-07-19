Blidworth forest fire tackled by 15 crews
- Published
Firefighters have been dealing with a large forest fire in Nottinghamshire.
The county's fire and rescue service said it was called out to the blaze in Blidworth Lane, Blidworth, at about 13:35 BST.
About 15 crews have been sent to the scene, as temperatures across the region continue to climb.
A large smoke plume could be seen rising from the area but the fire service has said there have been no reports of any injuries.
Looks like a possible grass fire over in the Blidworth area. Smoke drifting towards Rainworth. Close your windows if you haven’t already. @BBCNottingham pic.twitter.com/O1BjrNC86F— Michaela Atkins (@MichaelaAtkins1) July 19, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.