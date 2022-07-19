Nottingham: Robber who wielded cardboard ‘gun’ jailed
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A man who used a fake cardboard "gun" to rob a shop has been jailed.
Paul McDonald demanded money from a cashier in a store in Nottingham, aiming something hidden underneath his jumper at him, on 14 April.
The teenage shop worker handed over a small amount of cash but chased McDonald after he left the store and tackled him to the ground, police said.
The 49-year-old was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
McDonald, of St Mary's Court, Derby, admitted robbery and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Nottinghamshire Police said the worker at the Wollaton Street store found McDonald was carrying a rolled-up piece of cardboard, not a gun, when he tackled him in the street following the robbery.
McDonald then managed to flee, having dropped the cash he had taken, before being discovered by police just a few minutes later during a search of the area.
Det Con Rob Marsden, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "McDonald's decision that day to storm into the store and threaten someone with what they believed was a gun was completely unacceptable and reckless in the extreme.
"At the time of the robbery, the shop worker had no way of knowing for sure that the object being pointed at him was anything other than a real firearm.
"This must have been a terrifying experience for the teenage victim, who will have believed they were in danger of being seriously hurt throughout the ordeal."
