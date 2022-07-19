Nottingham: Award for 'hero' officer who saved two from River Trent
- Published
A "hero" police officer who saved two people from drowning in the River Trent has won national recognition for his bravery.
PC Nick Lewis rescued a 12-year-old girl and a woman from the river in separate incidents in 2021.
On both occasions he used his outdoor swimming experience to pull them from the water.
He was commended at the Police Federation of England and Wales Annual Police Bravery Awards.
On 6 June last year, a girl was seen close to County Hall, near the Victoria Embankment, before going into the river.
Seeing she was in trouble, PC Lewis took off his stab vest and equipment belt before jumping into the river and pulling her to safety, uninjured.
PC Lewis said: "The current had already taken her about 20 metres away from the sides and she was quickly heading downstream towards Trent Bridge.
"Thankfully I was able to get to her in the nick of time.
"I've swam most of my life and I was actually part of the county's swimming squad when I was younger.
"I think that massively helped as I'm quite a strong swimmer and had a lot of time in the water over the years."
PC Lewis again used his swimming experience to prevent a woman from going under the water after she entered the Trent on the afternoon of 26 August.
He managed to calm the woman, preventing the situation from becoming worse as he battled to save her life.
Simon Riley, chair of the Nottinghamshire Police Federation, said: "PC Lewis acted without any second thought or hesitation, twice in the space of two months, in order to save the lives of two people.
"Without his selfless actions and bravery, both would have undoubtedly drowned."
