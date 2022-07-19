Tour of Britain: Nottinghamshire residents urged to create land art
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
Residents in Nottinghamshire have been urged to create eye-catching land art to mark the county's stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race.
The event is returning to the county for the first time in four years on 8 September.
The county council said land art masterpieces had long been a feature of the event.
Now groups, schools, firms and landowners have been encouraged to take part in the competition.
Stage five of the event will start in Central Avenue, West Bridgford, and finish in Chester Road South, Mansfield.
The 118-mile (190km) stage will take in Trent Bridge, Clumber Park, Sherwood Forest and the Colliery Way access road in Gedling.
Councillor John Cottee, cabinet member for communities, said: "The land art competition is a great way for our communities to once again show their support for the competitors and the teams as the Tour of Britain passes through Nottinghamshire for a third time since 2017.
"It goes without saying that I can't wait to see Nottinghamshire get creative and once again make it a sporting spectacular to remember."
Andy Guy, Nottinghamshire county adviser for the National Farmers' Union, added: "There have been several examples of fantastic field art since the race came through the county in 2017 from the famous 'sheep bike' designed by Des Allen at Coddington to the race logo which was cultivated into a field at Woodborough by John and Cathy Charles-Jones."
The winner, who will receive a trophy, will be chosen by a panel with two runners-up also to be announced.