Caroline Henry: Driving ban for police boss caught speeding five times
By Gavin Bevis and PA News
BBC News
- Published
Nottinghamshire's police and crime commissioner has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding five times in 12 weeks.
Conservative Caroline Henry broke a 30mph limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021.
She admitted the offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in May.
Henry, the wife of Conservative Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, told a district judge she was "really sorry" for her offending.
The 52-year-old, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a Mercedes and a Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations.
She was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the city's A610.
Speed cameras clocked the PCC's speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.
Imposing a £2,450 fine in addition to her ban, district judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: "What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits."
Court documents listed the five offences as follows:
- On 17 March 2021, on the A6005 near Chilwell's Olympia Sports Centre, Henry was caught doing 35mph
- On 18 March 2021, on the A610 in Nottingham, Henry was caught travelling at 40mph
- On 2 May 2021, in Woodside Road, Beeston, she was caught doing 38mph
- On 27 May 2021, in Oxclose Lane, near Burford Primary School in Daybrook, Henry was found to have been travelling at 38mph
- On 8 June 2021, in Oxclose Lane, near Burford Primary School in Daybrook, Henry was caught doing 35mph