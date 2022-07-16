Academy trust to close all schools during heatwave
- Published
An academy trust has confirmed it will close all of its schools on Monday and Tuesday due to the extreme heat.
The Archway Learning Trust said it made the decision "for the welfare of our students and staff".
Temperatures are set to reach 39C (102F) as a heatwave hits the UK at the start of next week.
A red extreme weather warning has been put in place, prompting a number of schools to close across the country.
The trust will close Bluecoat Primary Academy, Bluecoat Trent Academy, Bluecoat Beechdale Academy, Bluecoat Wollaton Academy, Bluecoat Aspley Academy, Bluecoat Sixth Form and The Nottingham Emmanuel School in Nottingham.
Meanwhile, in Derbyshire, Lees Brook Community School, Alvaston Moor Academy and The Long Eaton School will shut their doors.
The trust has advised that the schools will be open between 10.00 BST and 10.30 BST for children who receive free school meals to collect a packed lunch for Monday and Tuesday.
A spokesperson said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this has caused."
