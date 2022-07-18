Bulwell: Man who attacked ex in front of kids jailed
A man who repeatedly strangled, punched and kicked his former partner during a vicious assault has been jailed.
Kane Evans, of HMP Doncaster, also bit his victim and cut her hair in the assault at her Bulwell home in September 2021, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The 35-year-old admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
He was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court.
Evans, who was drunk at the time of the assault, subjected the woman to a sustained attack in front of her children on 8 September of last year, the force said.
He violently assaulted her before slashing her sofa and living room with a knife before police arrived and arrested him, officers added.
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, he was jailed for a total of 24 months.
Det Con Oliver Pemberton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Evans carried out an appalling and inexcusable act of violence and I am pleased he has now been brought to justice.
"I would like to thank the victim in this case who showed enormous patience during a very challenging legal process.
"I am aware that no amount of jail time can undo the physical and emotional harm experienced by her, but I hope this sentencing offers at least some degree of closure."
