Drugs rage attack left man unable to recognise himself in mirror
A man launched a "sickening" attack on another man - leaving him unable to recognise himself - after twice paying for drugs then leaving empty-handed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Luke Lawton had met the man in a bid to get cocaine but was unsuccessful despite handing cash over to two different people.
The 28-year-old then returned to the man's house before carrying out the sustained assault, including hitting the man with a dustbin.
Lawton was jailed for over three years.
Police said Lawton had knocked on the man's door in the middle of the night in July last year and asked if he was able to get him cocaine.
Lawton, of Graham Way, Taunton, Somerset, claimed a dealer he had given money to minutes earlier had gone into the house without giving him the drugs he had promised.
The man then took Lawton to meet a nearby dealer, who the force said also took his money and ran away.
Lawton then returned to the house in Radford, Nottingham, later that morning and dragged the man out before punching him until he fell to the floor.
'Lasting damage'
During the assault, the man was kicked, punched and stamped on - and struck with the dustbin, police said.
Lawton then forced his way into the house and threw a woman against a mirror, demanding cash.
The man was left "unable to recognise himself in the mirror", suffering multiple fractures to his eye sockets and nose, while the woman was treated in hospital for a gash to her forehead.
Lawton admitted separate counts of causing grievous bodily harm with and without intent at Nottingham Crown Court.
He was jailed at the same court on Thursday for three years and nine months.
PC Andy Fawcett said: "Seemingly for no reason other than his pride being dented by his failed attempts to buy drugs, Lawton launched an unprovoked and cowardly assault on two people out of the blue.
"Sadly, it appears that Lawton caused lasting damage to the man during that sustained assault, not just from a physical point of view but from an emotional standpoint too."
