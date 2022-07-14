Police alert after large yellow python goes missing
A large yellow python is on the loose in Nottinghamshire after escaping from its home.
Police said the reptile was reported missing from a property in Blandford Road, Chilwell, on Wednesday.
They said the pet's owner did not believe it posed a risk to people or other animals.
Anyone who spots the snake has been advised not to approach it but to contact the police or RSPCA to arrange collection.
