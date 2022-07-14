Police alert after large yellow python goes missing

Yellow pythonGetty Images
Police said the snake - similar in appearance to this one - was reported missing on Wednesday

A large yellow python is on the loose in Nottinghamshire after escaping from its home.

Police said the reptile was reported missing from a property in Blandford Road, Chilwell, on Wednesday.

They said the pet's owner did not believe it posed a risk to people or other animals.

Anyone who spots the snake has been advised not to approach it but to contact the police or RSPCA to arrange collection.

