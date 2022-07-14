Newark pocket park plans unveiled by council
- Published
Proposals to create a small park in a Nottinghamshire town featuring a rain water feature, new trees and seating have been unveiled.
The district council says it wants to redevelop land next to Library Gardens in London Road, Newark.
The plans also include raised beds and a hard standing area accessible to gardening groups for disabled people.
The council has invited feedback from residents and businesses on the proposals.
David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "We are keen to move forward into a new era in relation to this site where children, families, community groups, in fact all residents, can enjoy this space.
"It is hoped that the carefully planned features will make it a hub for biodiversity and education right in the heart of the town centre.
"Opening hours will vary throughout the year but the gate will be unlocked at dawn, and closed at dusk daily.
The council is also talking with Newark Library and hopes "even in the colder months, residents can view the beauty of the new space from the comfort and warmth of the library".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.