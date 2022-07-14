Tiny dinosaur sculpture added to Nottingham T. rex exhibition
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
A tiny sculpture of a Tyrannosaurus Rex - small enough to sit within the eye of a needle - has gone on display in Nottingham.
The dinosaur measures just 0.5mm and has been created to mark the first anniversary of the Titus T. rex is King exhibition at Wollaton Hall.
It has been displayed with Titus, the first real T. rex to be exhibited in England for over a century.
Visitors will only be able to see the new addition under a microscope.
The micro-sculpture has been created by Dr Willard Wigan who said his work sent a message to humanity that just because you cannot see something, it does not mean that it does not exist.
He said placing his creation alongside a real-life T. rex allowed this message to be elevated.
Titus the T. rex Exhibition opened in July 2021 and has been seen by more then 70,000 visitors.
Rachael Evans, a manager for Nottingham City Museums and Galleries, said: "It is an astonishing moment for us.
"We have one the largest dinosaurs ever exhibited in the UK on display alongside one of the smallest.
"The T. rex that has been introduced to the exhibition is 0.5mm in size, with miniscule teeth made from glass.
"Since new information about the T. rex has been researched and made available, Willard has remodelled the sculpture to be as accurate as possible in his depiction."
