Doctor knifed fellow surgeon after arson bid, court told
- Published
A doctor tried to kill a fellow plastic surgeon by stabbing him in his home after the victim stopped his bid to set the house on fire, a jury has heard.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Jonathan Peter Brooks hated Graeme Perks as he was a witness in disciplinary proceedings, which had begun three days before the stabbing.
The court heard Mr Brooks broke in but abandoned the arson bid and stabbed Mr Perks, who was disturbed by a noise.
Mr Brooks denies attempted murder.
Jurors were told consultant surgeon Mr Brooks dressed himself in camouflage gear before cycling to Mr Perks's home armed with a crowbar, canisters of petrol, matches and a knife on 14 January 2021.
Prosecutors allege the 58-year-old, who specialised in burns and plastics, hated Mr Perks and wanted him "out of the way" due to him being a witness in the disciplinary proceedings.
Mr Brooks broke into the 66-year-old's home in Halam, Nottinghamshire, through the conservatory, the court was told, before dousing the ground floor of the house in petrol.
The court heard Mr Perks made his way downstairs after being disturbed by a noise, which then led Mr Brooks to abandon the arson attempt and stab him in the abdomen.
Mr Perks's wife Beverley and son Henry were in the property at the time, prosecutor Tracy Ayling QC said.
"They raised the alarm and soon police and ambulance attended," she said.
"Because of quick action and amazing surgical skill, Graeme Perks lives.
"His surgeon's opinion is that 95% of people suffering the injury inflicted on Mr Perks would have died."
Addressing the disciplinary proceedings against Mr Brooks, Ms Ayling said: "There is no question but that by 14 January, the defendant had had enough of those proceedings.
"Just as clearly, the crown say, he decided that instead of following the law he was going to take the law into his own hands.
"The prosecution does not have to prove a motive for any crime, let alone the crimes you will be considering. However, it is clear that the defendant hated Graeme Perks and you can conclude on the evidence that he wanted him out of the way."
Mr Brooks, of Landseer Road, Southwell, denies attempted murder, three counts of arson with intent to endanger lives, and possession of a knife in a public place.
The trial continues.
