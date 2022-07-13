Tourism bid as National Trust to manage two Derbyshire reservoirs
- Published
The National Trust says it hopes to boost tourism in Derbyshire as it takes on management for two reservoirs.
Foremark Water and Staunton Harold Water, both near the trust's site at Calke Abbey, will be run as part of a 25-year deal with Severn Trent Water.
While the water company will still own the lakes and be in charge of managing water supplies, maintaining visitor facilities and biodiversity will fall under the trust's remit.
Two public talks take place this month.
Visitors can go Staunton Harold Water on 19 July between 10:00 and 12.00 BST and Foremark Water on 23 July between 14:00 and 16:00 to find out further information.
Stuart Alcock, general manager at Calke Abbey for the National Trust, said the arrangement would "enable us to manage the land for both people and nature".
"Of course, we are at the very early stages of this work, and there is a lot of detail to work through, but we are excited about the future," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.