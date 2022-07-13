Nottingham tram firm talking with clubs after Forest upset
- Published
A tram company which drew complaints when it announced a season ticket for Nottingham Forest fans has said it is in touch with other clubs in the city.
NET announced the new ticket last week, which offers Forest supporters unlimited tram travel on home matchdays.
Notts County fans said it was "unfair" to fans of other teams in the city.
Tramlink Nottingham said it was talking with other clubs and teams to see how they can "support their travel plans".
The Forest tram season ticket will cost £65 for adults or £45 for under 19s, which NET says, compared to buying a single tram ticket each matchday, offers a 27% discount.
Notts County season ticket holder Wendy Patrick, said: "It does not seem to make any sense that they would offer it to one side and not the others."
She added that Forest's ground is not within the city boundaries of Nottingham, whereas County's Meadow Lane is.
"They play in the county - they play in West Bridgford."
Ms Patrick added: "They have antagonised a lot of Notts fans. I am sure they were not planning to go around upsetting people with their initiative but it should be offered to all sports fans.
"It is the basic unfairness I questioned.
"It is a big faux pas on their part."
Notts County fan Dan Hutchinson, 36, said giving Forest fans this financial incentive was a "slap in the face".
He said: "While I accept County are the smaller team... It does not feel fair when things like this happen."
Mr Hutchinson, who lives in Lincoln but has family in Nottingham, added: "I don't begrudge them for doing it.
"I think it is for people of Nottingham but it needs to be fair no matter who you support."
Tramlink has said: "We have been in discussions for a while on ways to support Nottingham Forest fans with convenient, affordable travel and the club's triumphant return to the Premier League was an ideal chance to introduce the new 'Forest season tram ticket'.
"The tram plays a key role in keeping millions of people moving across all parts of Nottingham and whatever the team or event, there are a range of affordable tickets for all sports fans to purchase.
"We are in contact with other clubs and teams in Nottingham to see how we can support their travel plans further."
