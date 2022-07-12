West Markham: Man, 80, dies in hospital after crash
- Published
An 80-year-old man has died in hospital after a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Police said emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision in Great North Road, West Markham, at about 17:40 BST on Saturday.
The man was taken for treatment but died later. The force has not said whether he was a pedestrian or inside a vehicle.
Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage has been asked to come forward.
Sgt Mark Baker, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A man sadly died at hospital following the collision and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.
"I want to thank motorists and people in the area for their patience over the weekend while we dealt with the incident and carried out our investigations."
