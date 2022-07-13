Nottingham maternity boss memo 'total disrespect to families'
By Greig Watson and Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A couple whose baby died in Nottingham say they are "furious" at a memo to hospital staff criticising media coverage of the city's maternity units.
Jack and Sarah Hawkins, whose daughter Harriet died in 2016, have led calls for an inquiry into failings.
But after review head Donna Ockenden met families, trust director of midwifery, Sharon Wallis, said media had failed to report its "great work".
Hospital bosses have "wholeheartedly apologised" for offence caused.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) is at the centre of a review into failings at the city's maternity units.
After years of campaigning and an earlier review which was abandoned, experienced midwife Ms Ockenden was appointed in May.
On Tuesday it emerged Ms Wallis had sent a memo to NUH maternity staff which read: "Yesterday, (Monday 11th) Donna Ockenden met with families as part of the new independent review process.
"Some of you will no doubt have seen some of the media fall out.
"Yet again they painted a damning picture of our maternity services, leaving out of their reports the great work that has been done, the improvements that have been introduced and the passion and commitment of all of the staff."
She added further improvements to the service were due to be made next week.
Mr and Mrs Hawkins told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It's not just the families and the press ganging up - there is very real concern about safety.
"For senior leadership to not be saying that they have a problem is beyond us.
"We are cross and very concerned that this is what they have done. It highlights the issues at NUH.
"We are furious that this is the message that they are giving.
"There is a difference between what is said on the ground to staff vs what they say to the press and to the public."
Maternity services at the trust are currently rated as 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission.
The trust is also rated 'requires improvement' overall.
Councillor Michelle Welsh (Lab), who has long called for improvements at NUH, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The comments show a total disrespect to the families that have bravely come forward and a total disregard for the review under Donna Ockenden.
"Once again NUH have highlighted their complete inability to orchestrate the changes so desperately needed in the maternity services and instead favour complete denial at the expense of women and babies in Nottinghamshire."
An NUH spokesperson said: "We wholeheartedly apologise for any offence that has been caused by this message to our staff.
"Our newsletter to staff is intended to share learning and improvement, and our aim is to put the patient at the heart of this - this message was poorly worded and fell short of this aim, and we are truly sorry."
Ms Ockenden said she expected the review would take about 18 months and that it would officially start in September.
