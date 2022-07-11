Lady Bay Bridge damaged in crash re-opens in one direction
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A bridge along a busy route which was damaged when a lorry crashed off its side has re-opened in one direction.
The partial reopening of Lady Bay Bridge in West Bridgford, Nottingham will allow southbound traffic to cross the bridge.
A lorry driver suffered injuries not thought to be life-changing in the crash on July 4.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it hoped to reopen the northbound route "as soon as possible".
The authority said temporary concrete barriers had been installed to make the bridge safe for traffic while permanent repair work is carried out.
It said the southbound direction has been chosen for the partial reopening to make sure that congestion did not build up in the city and affect the movement of emergency vehicles.
Neil Clarke, the council's cabinet member for transport, said: "We know that the closure has caused disruption and we'd like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we have been working to make the bridge safe and get it reopen as soon as possible.
"We will continue to work hard on getting the bridge fully reopen as soon as possible and ask that motorists continue to plan ahead when making journeys into and around the area."
