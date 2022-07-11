Chilwell fire: Woman, 88, confirmed dead after house blaze
- Published
An 88-year-old woman died in a house fire in Nottinghamshire at the weekend, it has been confirmed.
Crews from Highfields, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and West Bridgford were called to the blaze in Cator Lane, Chilwell, shortly after midday on Sunday.
A section of Cator Lane, which was closed while crews dealt with the incident, has been reopened.
A joint fire and police investigation is now taking place to establish the exact cause of the fire.
Det Sgt Katie Hurrell said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the woman's family at this extremely sad and difficult time.
"We're keeping an open mind while we determine what caused the fire but at the moment there's no suggestion of any suspicious circumstances."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk