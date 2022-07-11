Nottinghamshire Police's new deputy chief appointed
Nottinghamshire Police's new deputy chief constable has said he is honoured to take on the role.
Steve Cooper began his policing career in London but has served in Nottinghamshire for more than 20 years.
As well as CID and neighbourhood policing roles, Mr Cooper oversaw major events like the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and Olympic Torch Relay.
He said he looked forward to "delivering the best possible policing to our local communities."
'Connection and commitment'
The position is the second most senior role in the force, behind the chief constable.
Mr Cooper transferred to Nottinghamshire Police from the Metropolitan Police Service in 2001 and was posted to Mansfield.
He became an inspector in 2002, where he worked in a variety of posts including response, neighbourhoods and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
In 2013, Mr Cooper was promoted to chief superintendent and divisional commander for the city of Nottingham, and most recently was an assistant chief constable.
He said: "It is an honour and a privilege to take up the role of deputy chief constable.
"After 21 years of working for Nottinghamshire Police, I am thrilled to take on this role. I have a strong sense of connection and commitment to the area, and to the staff and public I am so proud of working with and for.
"I'm looking forward to supporting all our officers and staff in doing the job they joined for, delivering the best possible policing to our local communities."
