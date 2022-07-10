Chilwell fire: Crews tackling serious blaze at house
Firefighters are tackling a serious house fire in a residential street in Nottinghamshire.
Four crews from Highfields, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and West Bridgford are tackling the blaze in Cator Lane, Chilwell.
The fire service has advised neighbours to close doors and windows if they see or smell smoke.
Police have closed the road while the fire is dealt with, and an ambulance has attended the scene.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said a welfare unit had also been deployed.
It is not currently known if anyone has been injured in the fire.
