Police believe 'number of witnesses' saw assault in Arnold
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that left a man in hospital.
Officers were called to reports of the attack in Coppice Road, Nottingham, at about 20.00 BST on Saturday.
Two men were injured - with one requiring medical treatment, but his injuries were not considered life-altering or life-threatening.
Nottinghamshire Police are exploring a "number of lines" of inquiry but have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Daniel Johnstone, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We believe there were a number of witnesses and I would urge anyone who saw what happened to please come forward.
"We are also keen to trace anyone who was driving in the area and might have dashcam footage."
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 748 of 9 July, 2022.
