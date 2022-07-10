Clifton: Police patrol 'kicked and spat at' while helping stranded car
A police officer has been attacked while trying to help people in a stranded car, a force has said.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers saw a car pulled up on Queens Drive, Clifton, just after 22:00 BST on Friday, and went to offer assistance.
However, it said after they smelt alcohol, "things turned hostile" and an officer was "kicked and spat at", though was not physically injured.
Three men, aged 31, 34 and 48, were arrested in connection with the attack.
They were held on suspicion of a number of offences, including assaulting a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while unfit and being in charge of a vehicle while drunk.
Det Insp Jon Kerry said attacks on police were "completely unacceptable and... anyone found to be assaulting any officer will be arrested and dealt with".
