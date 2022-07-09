Huthwaite: Fire crews use breathing equipment to tackle shed blaze
- Published
Two fire crews used breathing equipment and jet hoses to tackle a shed fire in a Nottinghamshire village.
The appliances from Ashfield Fire Station responded to reports of a building fire during Friday afternoon.
They arrived at the property in High Hazel Drive, Huthwaite, to find several sheds alight.
Four firefighters used specialised equipment including "breaking in gear" to tackle the blaze.
Both the engines based at the station were called to the fire, which started in a residential area of the village.
Fire crews said they used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.