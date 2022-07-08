Vicky McClure attends Mansfield School of Boxing opening
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A new boxing school has been opened in Mansfield, with actress Vicky McClure on hand to mark the occasion.
The Mansfield School of Boxing, on Barringer Road, will be managed by Nottingham-based charity Switch Up CIC.
It is hoped the school will support vulnerable young people.
The event was marked by an appearance by Line of Duty and This Is England star Ms McClure and her partner Jonny Owen who have become patrons of the charity.
'Vibrant'
Other famous patrons include ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
The former River Maun Recreation Centre will now be now managed by Switch Up after an official hand-over from Mansfield District Council in February.
A dedicated gym, complete with ring, has been created in the main hall.
Marcellus Baz, founder and chief executive of Switch Up CIC and Mansfield School of Boxing, said: "Our whole team is honoured that Mansfield District Council has entrusted us with creating this vibrant community hub.
"We have been supporting individuals and families in Mansfield for a few years now and this permanent base means that we can support them so much more, particularly young people at risk of committing crime and anti-social behaviour."
Andy Abrahams, executive mayor of Mansfield, said: "We are delighted that Switch Up has set up a hub in Mansfield.
"What Marcellus and his team does is overwhelmingly successful. They have their finger on the pulse and young people respond so well to them. I can't wait to see the impact it will have in Ravensdale and the wider area."
