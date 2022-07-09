Clipstone Headstocks: Memorial to 57 miners unveiled at former colliery
A monument to remember 57 miners who died while working at a Nottinghamshire colliery has been unveiled.
Located at Clipstone Headstocks, the memorial will "honour the village's rich mining heritage", according to the site's owner Simon Mills.
He bought the property in 2020 and now aims to create a multi-use leisure facility at the former pit.
The monument was unveiled at a 100th anniversary fundraising event for the new project.
First opened in 1922, the colliery in Clipstone was the heartbeat of the village until it closed in 2003.
The property - which features the tallest headstocks in the world - remained empty until it was purchased by Mr Mills for an undisclosed fee.
In a bid to breathe new life into the historic site, a memorial has been built and a new project to create a leisure hub has been launched.
Mr Mills said: "It's very important to retain the heritage of what was the mining industry in Nottinghamshire.
"Clipstone wouldn't exist if it wasn't for the colliery - at one point there were 1,300 people working here.
"It was a pillar of the community, so we're trying to put it back there by replacing what was the colliery with a leisure facility."
Mr Mills hopes to raise funds to refurbish the site so that leisure businesses can move in.
He said the site could be used for a range of businesses such as a climbing wall, boxing gym, historic tours and event spaces.
