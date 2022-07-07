Treswell: Body found in outbuilding after major house fire
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A body has been discovered in an outbuilding following a major house fire in Nottinghamshire.
Police said a woman was rescued from the fire, which broke out at the property in Cocking Lane, Treswell, at about 11:20 BST on Wednesday.
While at the scene, Nottinghamshire Police said an officer found the man's body in the outbuilding.
His death is not believed to be suspicious, and a joint police and fire investigation is under way.
Police added no injuries as a result of the fire were reported.
Cocking Lane and surrounding roads were closed and neighbouring properties evacuated while crews tackled the blaze.
Det Insp Luke Todd said formal identification of the body would take place "in due course".
He said: "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers.
"Roads reopened last night and a cordon is still in place while an investigation progresses into the cause of the fire."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.