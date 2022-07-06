Alex Belfield trial: BBC boss 'terrified of radio host who stalked her'
One of eight alleged stalking victims of a former BBC radio presenter has told a trial he terrifies her.
Rozina Breen, who gave Alex Belfield a job at BBC Radio Leeds, told jurors he had harassed her ever since his contract was not renewed in 2011.
Ms Breen said Mr Belfield had made "vile" comments on social media and his YouTube channel, and been abusive in emails to her and her colleagues.
Mr Belfield, from Nottingham, denies eight counts of stalking.
Ms Breen, who has since left the BBC, gave her evidence behind a screen at Nottingham Crown Court.
"I asked for a screen to be put in place because it's terrifying to be put in the same room," she said.
"It feels like a noose around my neck that every now and then tightens when he wants me to know that he is still there."
She told the court she had sought counselling to deal with the effects of stalking.
"The sense of violation is deep. I don't deserve it - I didn't ruin his career, I gave him a great opportunity," she said.
"He takes every opportunity to let me know that he knows what I am doing. That to all intents and purposes has changed me.
"I don't go anywhere without wondering if he might turn up. It's a sentence. I have not asked for it and I don't deserve it."
The charges faced by Mr Belfield, who is representing himself, cover a time period of more than eight years, and are as follows:
- Stalking Rozina Breen between 25 November 2012 and 31 March 2021
- Stalking Liz Green between 25 November 2012 and 31 March 2021
- Stalking Helen Thomas between 25 November 2012 and 31 March 2021
- Stalking Stephanie Hirst between 1 June 2017 and 31 March 2021
- Stalking Bernard Spedding between 25 November 2012 and 31 March 2021
- Stalking Ben Hewis between 29 September 2019 and 31 March 2021
- Stalking Philip Dehany between 3 November 2019 and 31 March 2021
- Stalking Jeremy Vine between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021
Mr Belfield is not accused of physically stalking Ms Breen or the other complainants.
However, Ms Breen told the court she had feared for her personal safety.
"I have an app on my phone that is an emergency app that I was told to put on my phone by BBC security," she said.
"I had the head of BBC security come to my house to do a 'recce' of how safe it is.
"I have had to talk to my children about not following me on social media."
She said she dreaded the day when her children asked her about "vile" comments made about her on social media.
"I have never been called the c-word before," she said.
"Nine years after he had left, to hear that about yourself was deeply unpleasant."
Ms Breen, who is now chairwoman of the board at Leeds Playhouse, said she had been forced to consider the impact of Belfield's conduct when she was asked to take up the post.
"I had to, in my current job, tell the board what was happening so that they were reassured I was a good person for the job," she said.
"At every stage in my life it's there. Not just in my head but on video, in my inbox.
"My private social space feels like it's being violated. You think somebody is over your shoulder about to take a screengrab of something."
The trial continues.