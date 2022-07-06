Nottingham man sentenced for assaulting police at hospital
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man has been given a suspended jail term for assaulting four police officers as they took him to hospital.
Officers found Steven Unwin injured after falling over intoxicated in Wollaton, Nottingham, in January.
At the Queen's Medical Centre, he was arrested in connection with a previous assault before a struggle broke out where he kicked and punched officers, and bit one on the arm.
Unwin received a one-year sentence, suspended for two years.
It came after the 42-year-old admitted five counts of assaulting an emergency worker at Nottingham Crown Court.
Four counts were in relation to the police officers attacked in January, and one charge was for assaulting a prison guard at HMP Nottingham in 2021 where Unwin was serving a sentence for previous matters.
'Never accepted'
Nottinghamshire Police said when Unwin was uncuffed during his hospital arrest so he could remove his coat, he refused to be handcuffed again and became aggressive.
During his sentencing on Tuesday, Unwin, of Whitemoss Close, Nottingham, was also ordered to complete 40 rehabilitation activity days and told to pay a £156 victim surcharge.
PC Rebekah Jackson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I'm very pleased Unwin has been dealt with by the courts.
"To assault a police officer, prison officer, or other emergency service worker should never be accepted as 'part of the job'.
"Anyone who commits such crimes should be left in no doubt that we take these cases extremely seriously."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.