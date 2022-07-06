Lee Anderson: Red wall Tory MP withdraws support for Boris Johnson
An MP in the so-called red wall seat of Ashfield has withdrawn his support for Boris Johnson over the government's handling of the situation with former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
Lee Anderson said he had stayed loyal since being elected in 2019.
But the Conservative MP said giving Mr Pincher the job, having been told about earlier inappropriate behaviour, was "not a good appointment".
"I cannot look myself in the mirror and accept this," he added.
Mr Anderson highlighted the initial denial that the prime minister had been told about earlier allegations and then the change in the government's position to state that Mr Johnson simply forgot.
He added: "It is my belief that our PM has got all the big decisions right and guided us through the most difficult time in my lifetime and I have always backed him to the hilt.
"That said, integrity should always come first and sadly this has not been the case over the past few days."
'Clear conscience'
Mr Anderson was elected for the Conservatives in the Nottinghamshire constituency with a majority of 5,733.
His victory was one of a number of wins in key marginals for the Tories in 2019, when Labour's "red wall" across the Midlands and the north of England crumbled.
Mr Anderson added: "I do not hold a position I can resign from so the only thing I can do is make my feelings known to my constituents and party members.
"This statement may upset some people and I am sure some people will be delighted with the demise of our PM but I have a job to do and I must do it with a clear conscience."
Elsewhere in the East Midlands, Tory MP for Bassetlaw Brendan Clarke-Smith has backed the prime minister and Sherwood colleague Mark Spencer is continuing as Leader of the House.
However, two other Tory MPs - Alicia Kearns and Andrew Bridgen - have been heavily critical of Mr Johnson.
Ms Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, said on Tuesday that the prime minister's judgement "continues to fail to meet the standards that I and residents of Rutland & Melton, expect".
North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen has said "the 1922 committee will deal with this turbulent prime minister, it's what it was created for".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit within 10 minutes of each other on Tuesday, followed by a flurry of junior ministers and aides.
Mr Johnson is facing a grilling from MPs at PMQs as he fights for political survival.
The PM cannot be ousted from his post under the current Conservative Party rules, and several ministers have rallied around the PM.
