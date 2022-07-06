Three Nottingham gang members jailed over 'tit-for-tat' shootings
Three men have been jailed for their involvement in shootings between two rival gangs in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said a shooting at a car in Radford on 3 August 2018 was reciprocated with a revenge shooting weeks later.
Richard Burnett, Traequarn Lambert and Rudy Burnett were sentenced following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Det Insp Mark Adas said it was a "complex investigation... into a tit-for-tat gang rivalry".
The trio were all jailed in May, but reporting restrictions prevented the publication of any details until now.
On 3 August 2018, police said a shot was fired by a Radford gang member at a car driven by people from St Ann's, in Tennyson Street, Radford.
Then on 21 August, a Radford man was fired at in a revenge shooting in Oldknow Street.
Both times the shots missed their targets.
Later in March 2019, St Ann's gang members plotted a further attack arming themselves with weapons, but were arrested by police.
Richard Burnett, 28, and Lambert, 22, both of HMP Nottingham, were jailed for assisting those who carried out the Oldknow Street shooting, as well as for their involvement in the March plot.
"Ring leader" Burnett was sentenced to 24 years in prison for conspiracy to wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Lambert was jailed for 18 years for the same offences.
Rudy Burnett, 30, of Cavendish Road, Carlton, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for conspiracy to wound with intent to do grievous bodily harm and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence relating to the March incident.
Four other people have been jailed for their involvement in the Oldknow Street shooting and three others jailed for the plot in 2019.
