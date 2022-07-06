Lady Bay Bridge: Road to close until next week after lorry crash
A bridge over the River Trent in Nottingham will not reopen until next week after a lorry crashed down an embankment.
The HGV left the road at Lady Bay Bridge at 08:51 BST on Monday.
The driver was freed from the vehicle by the fire service, but his injuries were not thought to be serious.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the road would remain closed until temporary barriers are installed and then reopen in one direction.
Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment, thanked the teams currently working on the site.
He said: "This was a very serious incident and on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, we would like to wish the driver of the lorry well in his recovery.
"In terms of the full reopening of the bridge, this cannot happen until the full repair has been made and we anticipate that this will take a number of weeks."
Audra Wynter, Nottingham City Council's portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, added: "With protection barriers in place to facilitate the County's ongoing assessment and repair work, this will involve reducing the road to a single lane and making it one-way for the foreseeable future."
