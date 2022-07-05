Vicky McClure and dementia choir to perform at Splendour Festival
Actress Vicky McClure will take to the stage at Splendour Festival as she performs with Our Dementia Choir.
The Nottingham-born Line of Duty star's grandmother Iris died from dementia in 2015.
She will perform a half-hour set with the choir and alongside Brit Award nominee Tom Grennan in front of an audience of thousands at Wollaton Park on 24 July.
Richard Ashcroft and Anne-Marie are headlining the festival.
In 2019 Ms McClure presented BBC documentary Our Dementia Choir, which earned a Bafta TV nomination, and in 2021 she took part in a Memory Walk in Nottingham to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.
She said she was "delighted" by the invite to perform at Splendour.
"We should never underestimate the transformative and healing power of music," she said.
"Music can uplift people living with dementia, change their mood and bring them joy.
"This is the reason why I started our Dementia Choir and why it remains so close to my heart."
