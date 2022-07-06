DHL delivery driver claims race discrimination
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A driver who was delivering packages for parcel firm DHL has told a tribunal he was victim of racial discrimination.
Kevin Bijou worked as a delivery driver on a sub-contracted basis at DHL Parcel UK Limited's Nottingham depot between November 2014 and September 2020.
He is seeking compensation over alleged victimisation, including having his ID stamped on and verbal abuse.
Mr Bijou rejected suggestions from solicitors for DHL that "anything negative was given racist overtones".
Nottingham Tribunal Hearing Centre heard Mr Bijou, 46, from Aspley, Nottingham, had made around 40 allegations of discrimination against a number of fellow employees.
His first years with the firm had gone well apart from one incident which Mr Bijou had felt had been dealt with satisfactorily.
Mr Bijou, who is of Jamaican Indian ethnicity, described how he "practically lived" at the depot and was "always positive, saying hello to everyone and always being polite and respectful".
But he then alleges he was faced with a series of incidents including being publicly insulted, threatened with the loss of work and having his complaints ignored.
James Boyd, solicitor for DHL, said other employees had denied seeing any racist incidents.
'Handpicked' witnesses
He added they said Mr Bijou has described himself as "King of DHL" and was viewed as a "Marmite character".
Mr Bijou said such witnesses had been "handpicked" and were more concerned with their jobs than giving an accurate account.
Mr Boyd said: "If there is a sensitivity about race in the workplace, you can use race as a weapon, you have a power."
Mr Bijou responded: "What sort of power would that be? I don't have that power, I am part of a team."
DHL denies all allegations.
The hearing is listed for five weeks.
