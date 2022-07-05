Nottinghamshire crash survivor becomes blood bike volunteer
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident has decided to help the emergency services he credits with saving his life.
Neil Bell, from Wilford in Nottinghamshire, suffered a broken collarbone, hand and ribs along with chest, lung and head injuries following the accident in Lincolnshire.
He was airlifted to hospital by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance service.
Now he uses his bike to deliver emergency medical items for the NHS.
Mr Bell said he could not remember much about the accident, which took place 12 years ago before his 40th birthday at Butlins.
He was travelling slowly towards the chalets when he hit a speed ramp which threw him off balance. As the bike flipped up, it landed on top of him.
"Friends have told me that at some point the doctors and paramedics gave me an injection on scene and I jumped up thinking I was perfectly fine," he said.
"Apparently, it took several people to hold me down."
Neil was airlifted to hospital and stayed in intensive care for several days.
Twelve years on, he said he continues to struggle with his memory.
He remains grateful to the air ambulance team.
"It is just an essential part of medical provision," he said.
"It's such a huge benefit to be able to be airlifted because clearly, I don't know if I'd have survived.
"The speed at which the helicopter gets there makes a huge difference to the recovery of that patient."
He has now started riding for Notts Blood Bikes, an organisation set up by volunteers in 2013 to provide an out-of-hours emergency transport service to the NHS, delivering blood and other urgent medical supplies.
He said it was a small payback for the way he had been helped.
Erica Ley, senior HEMS Paramedic for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: "We are eternally grateful to Neil, who dedicates his time and passion to support us in delivering front-line blood transfusions to patients of Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and surrounding counties in their time of need."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.