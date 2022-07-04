Lady Bay Bridge: Lorry leaves road and crashes down embankment
One of the bridges over the River Trent in Nottingham has been closed after a lorry crashed.
The vehicle came off the road at Lady Bay Bridge, close to Nottingham Forest's City Ground, at 08:51 BST on Monday, police said.
It crashed down an embankment but there are currently no details on injuries.
Officers said all the emergency services were at the scene and motorists had been asked to find an alternative route.
