Mansfield house fire: Two arrests over suspected arson
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson after firefighters tackled a house fire in Nottinghamshire.
Emergency services were called to the property in Westfield Lane, Mansfield, at about 12:15 BST on Saturday.
Fire crews spent 40 minutes battling the flames, which caused damage to the inside of the building.
A woman, aged 46, and man, 40, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
They were also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
No-one was hurt during the fire, which is continuing to be investigated by police. The suspects have since been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Insp Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this fire but it is clear that this was an extremely dangerous incident that could have been a lot worse, had the emergency services not got there so fast.
"I would also urge anyone in the area to come forward and talk to us if they have any information that could assist our investigation."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.